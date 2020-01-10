Campbell will draw the road start for Thursday's matchup versus the Golden Knights, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Campbell will give usual starter Jonathan Quick a night off, and has been decent in spot-start duties this campaign, going 6-7-2 along with a 2.92 GAA and .894 save percentage. He'll likely be busy in net Thursday, as Vegas is third in the league in shots on goal per game this season (34.1). Campbell doesn't warrant any serious look in DFS formats, especially considering his team is 6-14-3 on the road this season.