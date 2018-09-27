Kings' Jack Campbell: Peppered in loss to Ducks
Campbell surrendered six goals on 19 shots in two periods, taking a 7-4 loss to Anaheim on Wednesday.
Campbell has the backup job going into the season, but this performance isn't going to inspire confidence in his ability to step up on nights when Jonathan Quick needs a break. Campbell is likely to be better than he showed tonight, but nights like these suggest that he probably won't be worth a spot start unless he has a great matchup.
