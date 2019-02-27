Kings' Jack Campbell: Perfect in relief appearance
Campbell made 14 saves after taking over for Jonathan Quick in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to Carolina.
Campbell played the third period of Tuesday's lopsided loss. Because of the score at the time Campbell entered the game, the loss will not count against the 27-year-old's record, which will remain at 7-11-1 after yet another lopsided loss by the Kings.
