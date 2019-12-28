Campbell gave up two goals on 24 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks on Friday.

Campbell trailed 2-0 to start the third period, but a pair of goals from Martin Frk erased that deficit. Jeff Carter tallied in overtime to earn the win for Campbell, who improved to 6-6-2 with a 2.84 GAA and an .894 save percentage. The Michigan native hasn't been great this season, limiting his fantasy value to deeper formats. Look for Jonathan Quick to protect the road goal Saturday in Vancouver.