Kings' Jack Campbell: Picks up overtime win
Campbell gave up two goals on 24 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks on Friday.
Campbell trailed 2-0 to start the third period, but a pair of goals from Martin Frk erased that deficit. Jeff Carter tallied in overtime to earn the win for Campbell, who improved to 6-6-2 with a 2.84 GAA and an .894 save percentage. The Michigan native hasn't been great this season, limiting his fantasy value to deeper formats. Look for Jonathan Quick to protect the road goal Saturday in Vancouver.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.