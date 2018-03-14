Kings' Jack Campbell: Picks up shootout loss against Yotes

Campbell allowed three goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's shootout loss to the Coyotes.

It was just the second start of the season for Campbell, who has slid into the backup role behind Jonathan Quick. The 26-year-old made a few impressive saves and helped the Kings pick up at least one critical point. He likely won't see much more action this season behind the workhorse Quick, but he's played well enough to potentially warrant a fantasy play depending on the given matchup.