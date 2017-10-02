Kings' Jack Campbell: Placed on waivers

Campbell was waived by the Kings on Sunday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

The undrafted backstop made two preseason appearances, sporting a shiny 1.96 GAA and .938 save percentage. However, he had no chance of unseating two-time Conn Smythe winner Jonathan Quick, nor was he expected to beat out Darcy Kuemper, as the royal club just signed the former Wild puck stopper as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Unless Campbell gets claimed by another club, look for him to join AHL Ontario, the top development affiliate of the Kings.