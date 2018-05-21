Kings' Jack Campbell: Posts .924 save percentage in limited action

Campbell appeared in five games during the 2017-18 campaign, posting a 2.47 GAA and .924 save percentage during the contests.

Campbell was able to start four contests during the season recording a 2-0-2 record, with his most impressive start coming Feb. 27 against Vegas, where he stopped 41 of 42 shots en route to a victory. In the minors, the Michigan native was strong as well, securing a .912 save percentage through 26 appearances for AHL Ontario, and he's noted for his athleticism and butterfly style in the crease. Since Campbell and Jonathan Quick are the only goaltenders under contract for 2018-19, the door is open for him to secure the full-time backup job behind Quick -- that is, if Los Angeles doesn't sign a goaltender during free agency.