Kings' Jack Campbell: Posts .924 save percentage in limited action
Campbell appeared in five games during the 2017-18 campaign, posting a 2.47 GAA and .924 save percentage during the contests.
Campbell was able to start four contests during the season recording a 2-0-2 record, with his most impressive start coming Feb. 27 against Vegas, where he stopped 41 of 42 shots en route to a victory. In the minors, the Michigan native was strong as well, securing a .912 save percentage through 26 appearances for AHL Ontario, and he's noted for his athleticism and butterfly style in the crease. Since Campbell and Jonathan Quick are the only goaltenders under contract for 2018-19, the door is open for him to secure the full-time backup job behind Quick -- that is, if Los Angeles doesn't sign a goaltender during free agency.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...