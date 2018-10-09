Kings' Jack Campbell: Preparing for second start of season
Campbell will start in goal against the Jets on the road Tuesday, Scott Billeck of NHL.com reports.
Winnipeg ranks no better than 15th in any of the key offensive categories to start the season, but that's based on a two-game sample, and the Jets remain a fearsome group having reached the Western Conference finals last year. Campbell was brilliant against the Red Wings on Sunday, stopping 36 of 38 shots for a home win, but his upcoming match against the high-flying Jets should go far in deciding if he truly deserves to be the primary fill-in option for the injured Jonathan Quick (lower body). If not, Peter Budaj could get a look.
