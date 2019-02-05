Kings' Jack Campbell: Preparing to face Devils

Campbell is the anticipated road starter versus the Devils on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Jonathan Quick emerged the victor in Monday's overtime game against the Rangers, so it's time for the backup netminder to head between the pipes. Making his 18th appearance of the season, Campbell will face a Devils team that is ranked 10th in home scoring at 3.33 goals per game. He is 6-9-0 with a 2.19 GAA and .931 save percentage -- the record is nothing to write home about, but Campbell's sterling peripherals make him an intriguing budget play in DFS contests.