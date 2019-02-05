Kings' Jack Campbell: Preparing to face Devils
Campbell is the anticipated road starter versus the Devils on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Jonathan Quick emerged the victor in Monday's overtime game against the Rangers, so it's time for the backup netminder to head between the pipes. Making his 18th appearance of the season, Campbell will face a Devils team that is ranked 10th in home scoring at 3.33 goals per game. He is 6-9-0 with a 2.19 GAA and .931 save percentage -- the record is nothing to write home about, but Campbell's sterling peripherals make him an intriguing budget play in DFS contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...