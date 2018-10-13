Kings' Jack Campbell: Ready for Senators

Campbell led the Kings out to the ice for pregame warmups Saturday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports. As a result, he'll get the road start against the Senators.

Campbell boasts a 2-1-0 record, 1.35 GAA and .966 save percentage to qualify as one of the best early-season surprises. He only has 10 career games under his belt -- including his cup of coffee with the Stars in 2013-14 -- but the Michigan native has risen to the occasion in the wake of a lower-body injury to traditional starter Jonathan Quick. Campbell's success is even better when you consider that he's stayed calm despite seeing 38, 39 and 40 shots, respectively, through his first three appearances.