Kings' Jack Campbell: Recalled to Los Angeles

Campbell was on the ice for the morning skate in Denver, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports

Campbell was playing pretty well before a knee injury sent him to IR, allowing just one goal in three of his four most recent starts. However, with Jonathan Quick now healthy, Campbell will likely be little more than a valuable spot starter in daily leagues. He has the talent to produce good numbers; he's merely blocked by Quick, so don't hesitate to put him in your daily lineup when you see the Kings have given their No. 1 the night off.