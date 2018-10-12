Kings' Jack Campbell: Records 40-save shutout in road win

Campbell was perfect Thursday, turning aside all 40 shots he faced in a 3-0 win over Montreal.

Many of Montreal's attempts at goal came from the perimeter, making Campbell's night easier than the shot total would indicate. The Canadiens managed just four shots in four power-play opportunities and rarely tested Campbell from prime scoring areas. That said, he was sharp when he had to be and will continue to serve as the Kings' top netminder while Jonathan Quick remains out with a lower-body injury.