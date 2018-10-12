Kings' Jack Campbell: Records 40-save shutout in road win
Campbell was perfect Thursday, turning aside all 40 shots he faced in a 3-0 win over Montreal.
Many of Montreal's attempts at goal came from the perimeter, making Campbell's night easier than the shot total would indicate. The Canadiens managed just four shots in four power-play opportunities and rarely tested Campbell from prime scoring areas. That said, he was sharp when he had to be and will continue to serve as the Kings' top netminder while Jonathan Quick remains out with a lower-body injury.
More News
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: In goal Thursday•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Likely to remain starter for now•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Outstanding despite loss•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Preparing for second start of season•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Holds off Red Wings for home win•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: In goal Sunday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...