Kings' Jack Campbell: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Kings reassigned Campbell to AHL Ontario on Sunday.
Campbell was called up to provide the Kings with additional depth at goaltender for Saturday's game against the Sharks, but with Jonathan Quick and Darcy Kuemper both healthy ahead of Thursday's clash with the Golden Knights, LA is no longer in need of the 25-year-old netminder's services. He'll return to his role as AHL Ontario's starter for the foreseeable future.
