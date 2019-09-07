Kings' Jack Campbell: Secures two-year extension
Campbell signed a two-year, $3.3 million contract extension with the Kings on Saturday.
The deal ties Campbell to the Kings through the 2021-22 season. The 27-year-old certainly deserves the security, as he proved to be a superb backup last year with a 10-14-1 record and .928 save percentage. Starter Jonathan Quick's contract extends a year past Campbell's, so the latter figures to be a backup for the foreseeable future.
