Kings' Jack Campbell: Sees little action in relief
Campbell replaced Jonathan Quick early in the third period of Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Panthers, stopping the only two shots he faced.
No goals were scored by either team after Campbell entered the game, making for an uneventful relief appearance. The 27-year-old hasn't picked up a win since Feb. 5, but with Quick struggling badly right now, Campbell is likely to see more action moving forward.
