Kings' Jack Campbell: Set for season debut

Campbell will be between the pipes Tuesday against the Golden Knights, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

This will be Campbell's first start since the 2013-14 campaign, but the 26-year-old has held his own in minors with a .912 save percentage and 2.83 GAA through 26 games this season. This is a huge opportunity for Campbell, as a good showing Tuesday could help solidify the Kings confidence in their backup netminder headed into a possible playoff run. However, Vegas is a tough team to rejoin the NHL against, as it is second in the league with 3.5 goals per game and converts on 21.5 percent of power-play chances.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories