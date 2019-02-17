Kings' Jack Campbell: Shaky in home loss
Campbell surrendered four goals on 24 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.
Campbell has been good in some of his spot starts, but this contest was not one of them. Campbell drops to 7-10 with a 2.23 GAA and .928 save percentage. In deeper formats, fantasy owners may want to roster both Campbell and Jonathan Quick, although the latter missed Saturday's game with an illness.
