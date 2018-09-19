Kings' Jack Campbell: Shaky in preseason debut
Campbell surrendered four goals on 22 shots in Tuesday's split-squad road loss to the Coyotes. He played for half of the game before Peter Budaj took over.
This was not the ideal performance for a guy that many a pundit has projected to claim the No. 2 goalie gig for Los Angeles. It also doesn't help Campbell that Budaj was perfect in saving his nine shots. The Kings play another intrasquad series Thursday versus the Golden Knights, so perhaps Campbell will get a chance to avenge for his struggles in short order.
