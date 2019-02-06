Kings' Jack Campbell: Sharp again in spot start
Campbell stopped 29 of 30 shots Tuesday, earning a 5-1 victory at New Jersey in the process.
It's a shame that Campbell is blocked by Jonathan Quick, because when he gets to start, he's shown that he's worthy of being a No. 1 in his own right. Unless you're streaming goaltenders, he doesn't get to play enough to warrant a spot in season-long leagues, but he needs to be in daily players' lineups whenever Quick has a night off.
