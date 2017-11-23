Kings' Jack Campbell: Signs two year extension
Campbell inked a two-year $1.35 million extension with Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
The signing will keep Campbell in Los Angeles through 2019-20 and since the second year of the deal is only one-way, this appears to be a signal he's part of Los Angeles' future plans. The 25-year-old currently sports a 2.60 GAA and .915 save percentage through eight games for AHL Ontario, and he'll likely spend the majority of 2017-18 developing in the minors.
