Campbell was the first goalie off the ice at Thursday's game-day skate, Zach Dooley of LAKingsInsider.com reports, indicating he'll patrol the blue paint on the road versus Columbus.

Campbell saved 22 of 24 shots in a winning effort versus Detroit on Sunday and evidently showed the coaching staff enough to earn another start. On the year, the 27-year-old is 5-6-1 with a .893 save percentage in 12 appearances. With Jonathan Quick locked in for another three years, the youngster Campbell may have to settle into the backup role for the rest of 2019-20 and beyond.