Kings' Jack Campbell: Smothers Coyotes
Campbell made 49 saves on 50 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.
Campbell was at his best from the start, stopping 19 shots in the first period alone. A two-point effort from Kyle Clifford helped Campbell skate away victorious. Campbell improved to 10-13-1 with a 2.23 GAA and a .930 save percentage. He's won his last three starts, allowing just three goals in that span to assemble a strong end of the season.
