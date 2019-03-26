Kings' Jack Campbell: Smothers Flames for shutout
Campbell stopped all 42 shots sent his way in Monday's 3-0 win over the Flames.
It's Campbell's second shutout of the season, and an impressive one at that as it came in Calgary against the league's top home offense. Campbell improved to 8-13-1 with a 2.25 GAA and a .927 save percentage. With nothing much left to play for, the Kings may give the 27-year-old American more starts down the stretch, although Jonathan Quick will likely tend twine for Tuesday's meeting with the Oilers.
