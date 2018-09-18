Kings' Jack Campbell: Starting in Arizona

Campbell will get the start in goal in Tuesday's road intrasquad preseason game against the Coyotes, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Campbell played pretty well in limited action with the big club last season, compiling a 2-0-2 record while posting a 2.47 GAA and .924 save percentage in five appearances. The 26-year-old netminder will battle with Peter Budaj for the backup job behind Jonathan Quick during training camp.