Kings' Jack Campbell: Starting in Arizona
Campbell will get the start in goal in Tuesday's road intrasquad preseason game against the Coyotes, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Campbell played pretty well in limited action with the big club last season, compiling a 2-0-2 record while posting a 2.47 GAA and .924 save percentage in five appearances. The 26-year-old netminder will battle with Peter Budaj for the backup job behind Jonathan Quick during training camp.
More News
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Posts .924 save percentage in limited action•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Makes 20 saves to defeat Coyotes•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Taking on Arizona•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Stops 36 in OT loss•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Picks up shootout loss against Yotes•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...