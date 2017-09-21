Kings' Jack Campbell: Starting in goal Friday
Campbell will start between the pipes in Thursday's game against the Ducks, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Darcy Kuemper is locked in as Jonathan Quick's backup for the 2017-18 campaign, but Campbell will get plenty of work as AHL Ontario's starting netminder this season. The 2010 first-round pick put up respectable numbers while shouldering a heavy load in the minors in 2016-17, compiling a 31-15-6 record while posting a 2.52 GAA and .914 save percentage in 52 appearances.
More News
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Could be recalled to big club•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Assigned to AHL affiliate•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Called up from AHL Ontario•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Sent back to AHL Ontario•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Called up by Kings on Saturday•
-
Kings' Jack Campbell: Agrees to two-year deal with Kings•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...