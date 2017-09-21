Kings' Jack Campbell: Starting in goal Friday

Campbell will start between the pipes in Thursday's game against the Ducks, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Darcy Kuemper is locked in as Jonathan Quick's backup for the 2017-18 campaign, but Campbell will get plenty of work as AHL Ontario's starting netminder this season. The 2010 first-round pick put up respectable numbers while shouldering a heavy load in the minors in 2016-17, compiling a 31-15-6 record while posting a 2.52 GAA and .914 save percentage in 52 appearances.