Kings' Jack Campbell: Starting in Minnesota
Campbell will guard the cage in Thursday's road matchup with the Wild, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Campbell has been decent in limited action this season, posting a 2-3-0 record while registering a 2.80 GAA and .917 save percentage in six appearances. The American netminder will look to snap his two-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Wild team that's averaging 3.20 goals per game at home this campaign, 13th in the NHL.
