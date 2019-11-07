According to Lisa Dillman of The Athletic, Campbell was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal for Thursday's road matchup with the Senators.

Campbell wasn't great in his last start Saturday against Chicago, surrendering three goals on 27 shots, but he ultimately did enough to pick up his third win of the season. The 27-year-old American will attempt to secure his second road victory of the year in a matchup with an Ottawa squad that's averaging 3.00 goals per contest at home this campaign, 20th in the NHL.