Kings' Jack Campbell: Starts in Arizona

Campbell will start in goal Saturday versus the Coyotes, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Campbell last played Feb. 26 and will be looking for his first win since Feb. 5. Arizona has played extremely well of late, going 8-2-0 over its past 10 contests. If possible, we recommend avoiding the Kings' netminder in this matchup.

