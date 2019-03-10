Kings' Jack Campbell: Starts in Arizona
Campbell will start in goal Saturday versus the Coyotes, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Campbell last played Feb. 26 and will be looking for his first win since Feb. 5. Arizona has played extremely well of late, going 8-2-0 over its past 10 contests. If possible, we recommend avoiding the Kings' netminder in this matchup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...