Kings' Jack Campbell: Steady against Jackets

Campbell held Columbus to just one goal, stopping 26 of 27 shots in a 4-1 win Saturday.

When he faces a reasonable number of shots, Campbell can be effective in the crease, and he certainly was in this contest. It was a welcome surprise that it came against a Blue Jackets team that came in averaging 3.58 goals per game, and it bodes well for him going into Tuesday's matchup with the Ducks, who rank 29th in goals per game.