Kings' Jack Campbell: Stops 36 in OT loss

Campbell made 36 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to Winnipeg.

This was a terrific effort by the backup, as he was able to snag a valuable point for his team while starting the second night of a back-to-back in one of the league's least forgiving venues. Winnipeg held a decisive 38-17 edge in shots, but a pair of Kyle Connor goals were all that got by Campbell. Despite this strong performance, Campbell may not get the nod in net over Jonathan Quick again this season as long as Los Angeles remains on the playoff bubble down the stretch.