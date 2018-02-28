Kings' Jack Campbell: Stuns expansion club with 41-save win
Campbell set aside 41 of 42 shots from the Golden Knights en route to his first NHL win Tuesday.
As the numbers indicate, the 26-year-old was completely dialed in against a Vegas team that has shocked the masses by leading all Western Conference foes in the standings, and managing to pin down a playoff spot in its inaugural season. Campbell, who was originally selected by the Stars with 11th overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, has plied his trade with various ECHL and AHL clubs over the years, but he's only appeared in three games at the highest level. However, his outstanding performance Tuesday has likely earned him more cage time down the stretch.
