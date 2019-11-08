Campbell stopped 30 of 33 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Senators in overtime.

Campbell's season record moves to 3-3-1 after succumbing to Ottawa in OT. The 27-year-old netminder was looking to post back-to-back wins for the first time since Oct. 8 and 12th, but Campbell failed in his quest and was ultimately outduelled by Anders Nilsson on Thursday.