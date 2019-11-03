Campbell allowed three goals on 27 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Campbell picked up his first win in four tries with the effort, which saw the goalie bend but not break against the persistent Blackhawks. Campbell is now 3-3-0, but he's allowed 19 goals in six games to start the year. The 27-year-old will continue to challenge Jonathan Quick for playing time, but don't expect Campbell to get much better than a 50-50 split even if Quick struggles.