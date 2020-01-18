Kings' Jack Campbell: Tabbed for Saturday start
Campbell will tend twine Saturday against the Flyers, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Campbell lost his last start and owns a 2-2-1 record over his previous five starts. The Flyers have been hard to defeat at home in 2019-20, so best to avoid Campbell in this matchup, if possible.
