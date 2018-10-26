Kings' Jack Campbell: Takes loss in solid outing
Campbell stopped 22 of 24 shots Thursday before being pulled for the extra skater in a 4-1 loss to Minnesota.
This wasn't on Campbell, who played pretty well against the Wild, especially given his team's continued offensive struggles. He's actually done an admirable job this season, and given Jonathan Quick's struggles, he's making a case for serious consideration as the No. 1.
