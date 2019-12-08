Campbell gave up four goals on 30 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

The Kings' power play spotted Campbell a two-goal lead in the first period, but the goalie gave up four consecutive scores. The loss dropped Campbell to 4-6-1 with a 2.99 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 11 starts this season. He's struggled lately, allowing three goals or more in seven of his last eight games. Look for Jonathan Quick to tend the twine Tuesday against the Rangers.