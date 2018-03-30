Kings' Jack Campbell: Taking on Arizona

Campbell will guard the goal in Thursday's home game against the Coyotes, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Campbell was sharp in his last start March 20 against the Jets, turning aside 36 of the 38 shots he faced, but he ultimately suffered his second loss of the season due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 26-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp and snap his personal two-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Coyotes club that's 12-19-7 on the road this campaign.