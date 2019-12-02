Campbell was the first goalie off during morning skate, implying he'll guard the road net in Monday's matchup against the Ducks, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Campbell made his first start in 12 days during Saturday's win over the Jets, and he was stellar, steering away 33 of 34 shots. The team will ride the hot hand for the Pacific Division showdown, and the Ducks are a favorable opponent with just 2.63 goals per game this year.