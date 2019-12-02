Kings' Jack Campbell: Taking on Ducks
Campbell was the first goalie off during morning skate, implying he'll guard the road net in Monday's matchup against the Ducks, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Campbell made his first start in 12 days during Saturday's win over the Jets, and he was stellar, steering away 33 of 34 shots. The team will ride the hot hand for the Pacific Division showdown, and the Ducks are a favorable opponent with just 2.63 goals per game this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.