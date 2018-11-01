Kings' Jack Campbell: Taking on Flyers
Campbell will get the start in goal in Thursday's home game against the Flyers, NHL.com's Dan Greenspan reports.
With Jonathan Quick (knee) out indefinitely following surgery, Campbell has become the Kings' de facto starter, meaning Thursday's start will likely be the first of many to come over the next few months. The American netminder hasn't been great in limited action this season, compiling a 3-4-0 record while posting a 2.72 GAA and .912 save percentage in eight appearances. He'll look to get dialed in and pick up a second straight victory in a home matchup with a Flyers team that's averaging 3.33 goals per game on the road this campaign, ninth in the NHL.
