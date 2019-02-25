Kings' Jack Campbell: Tapped for road start
Campbell will start in the away goal against the Lightning on Monday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Campbell has impressed in his limited action this year, as he has a 2.25 GAA and .926 save percentage. However, he's facing an imposing opponent in the Lightning. Tampa Bay has averaged 4.09 goals per game at home, so Campbell is going to be in for a true test as the road starter.
