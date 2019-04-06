Kings' Jack Campbell: Tending twine Friday

Campbell will defend the road cage in Friday's game versus the Ducks, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Campbell is playing well down the stretch with a 3-0-0 record and .961 save percentage in his last five appearances, including his last outing where he held the Coyotes to just one goal on 50 shots. This is likely Campbell's final start of the season, so he can put an exclamation mark on an impressive campaign by stymieing the Ducks' worst-ranked offense (2.36 goals per game).