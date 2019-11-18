Kings' Jack Campbell: Tending twine Monday
Campbell was the first goalie off the ice during morning skate, implying he'll start Monday's road game against the Coyotes, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Campbell garners a spot start since Jonathan Quick has been flaky in the crease this year. This will be Campbell's first appearance since Nov. 7, and he's looking to get back on track after a rocky start where he posted an .886 save percentage and 3-3-1 record. The Coyotes provide a solid opportunity to do so, as they've averaged 2.76 scores per game.
