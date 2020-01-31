Campbell will start between the pipes for Thursday's road showdown with Arizona, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

The 28-year-old has struggled in his No. 2 role behind Jonathan Quick, as Campbell is 1-4-0 along with a 3.04 GAA and .909 save percentage in his past five starts. Campbell will face a nice matchup against a Coyotes offense that ranks 23rd in the league in goals per game this year (2.75).