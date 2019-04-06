Kings' Jack Campbell: Topped by Ducks

Campbell allowed four goals on 32 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Campbell has had some brilliant performances recently, but this was not one of them. Campbell's record fell to 10-14-1 with a 2.30 GAA and a .928 save percentage. He has a chance to start Saturday's season finale against the Golden Knights, as the Kings will likely not risk their franchise goalie Jonathan Quick in a meaningless game.