Kings' Jack Campbell: Topped by Ducks
Campbell allowed four goals on 32 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.
Campbell has had some brilliant performances recently, but this was not one of them. Campbell's record fell to 10-14-1 with a 2.30 GAA and a .928 save percentage. He has a chance to start Saturday's season finale against the Golden Knights, as the Kings will likely not risk their franchise goalie Jonathan Quick in a meaningless game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...