Kings' Jack Campbell: Tops Blackhawks in overtime

Campbell stopped 33 of 35 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win versus the Blackhawks.

Campbell has won two starts in a row, no small feat as the backup for the Pacific Division's cellar dwellers. Campbell improved to 9-13-1 with a 2.30 GAA and a .926 save percentage. The first-round pick from 2010 has had a long road to the NHL, this being just his 35th appearance over four campaigns. He has the pedigree and the ratios to be effective, but Jonathan Quick has four years left on his contract, currently blocking Campbell's path to being a starter in LA.