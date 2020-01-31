Campbell stopped 26 of 28 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes on Thursday.

Campbell kept the Kings in it when they trailed by a goal for much of the third period. Alex Iafallo rewarded his goalie by netting the tying and winning goals. Campbell snapped a personal three-game losing streak to improve to 8-10-2 with a 2.85 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 20 starts.