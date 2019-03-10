Kings' Jack Campbell: Yields four goals in loss

Campbell allowed four goals on 32 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.

The 27-year-old doesn't play much, but he did possess a .940 save percentage in three appearances prior to Saturday. However, the Kings yielded a goal every-which way versus the Coyotes -- one on the power play, a shorthanded marker and two at even strength. Campbell is 7-12-1 with a 2.32 GAA and .924 save percentage in 24 appearances this season.