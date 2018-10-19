Kings' Jack Campbell: Yields goal in brief action

Campbell allowed one goal on three shots in relief of Jonathan Quick on Thursday, as the Kings were crushed by the Islanders at home, 7-2.

Campbell was only in the cage for 10:40, but that was enough time for veteran forward Andrew Ladd to put one past the Kings backup netminder for his third point on the night. After a hot start to the season, Campbell is 2-3-0 with a 2.80 GAA and .917 save percentage. His playing time will definitely be scaled back now that Quick is over his lower-body injury.