Hughes was selected 51st overall by the Kings in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

The "other" Jack Hughes, this one will never be mistaken for the guy who went No. 1 overall in 2019 but is still a solid prospect regardless. Hughes' father, Kent, is a former highly regarded player agent and current GM of the Montreal Canadiens. Jack quickly carved out a massive role for Northeastern as a true freshman, posting seven goals and 16 points in 39 games. The amazing thing is that Hughes has more natural offensive ability than those numbers would indicate. He is primarily a playmaker and it would be nice to see him shoot the puck more. Hughes has a bottom-six floor with a middle-six ceiling, depending on how he adjusts to the speed and pace of professional hockey.