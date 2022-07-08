Sparkes was selected 180th overall by the Kings in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Sparkes is the ultimate high-end, long-term lottery ticket. He resisted overtures from the OHL, instead playing this season in the Ontario Jr. League, to maintain his upcoming collegiate eligibility at Michigan State. Sparkes is impossible to miss on the ice, if for no other reason than he stands 6-foot-8. Sparkes can really shoot the puck and loves to throw his huge frame around. That's the good news. The bad news is that virtually every other aspect of his game is a work in progress. Check back on Sparkes' progress in two or three years.